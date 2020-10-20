#EndSARS’ protest: Ondo Varsity shut down

October 20, 2020



Prof Adesegun Fatusi,  the Vice- Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED) in Ondo State, on Tuesday closed down following the ongoing EndSARS protest across the town.

This is contained in a circular signed by   the university’s Vice Chancellor himself  and made available to journalists.

“Following the  ongoing protest nationwide,I, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, the Vice Chancellor of  the University of  Medical Science, Ondo, on behalf of the Senate  have directed that the university should be closed down with immediate effect.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“The above information is for the strict compliance by the students as they are expected to vacate the university’s premises for their safety and protection,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some EndSARS protesters on Tuesday morning barricaded some major roads in the town, thereby, causing traffic gridlock for road users.

The statement added that some  roads in Akure, the state capital, especially Alagbaka/ First Bank road, and Owo road were  locked down by the protesters.

 

NAN reports  that  Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State had   late last week  while appealing to some protesters in Akure to embrace the window of the judicial panel of inquiry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The statement stated that the protesters should submit memoranda on their grievances against the SARS unit of the police force to the panel.

 

The governor promised to set up the judicial panel this week. (NAN)

