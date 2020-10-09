”ENDSARS” protest: I-G condemns attack on policemen in Delta

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the attack on policemen and destruction of operational vehicles and other assets by ”ENDSARS” protesters at Ughelli in Delta.

The I-G condemned the act in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba on Friday in Abuja.

Adamu said the incident which occurred on Thursday resulted in the unfortunate death of one policeman, Cpl. Etaga Stanley, attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli.

He said that the attack and brutal murder of the policeman by the protesters also left Sgt. Patrick Okuone with injury from gunshot by the protesters.

According to him, the protesters also carted away one service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition with the deceased at the time of the incident.