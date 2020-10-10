EndSARS protest: Group warns against scrapping of FSARS

A group, Sub-Sahara Peace and Awareness Foundation, has urged the Federal Government not to disband the Nigeria Police Force Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), and suggested the holistic reform of the security organization to enhance its operations, and protect lives and property in the country. The Coordinator of the Foundation, Mr Abdullahi Ali-Kano, made the call at a news conference in Kano on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference, with the theme: “Reform SARS Don’t End SARS”, was organised in collaboration with the Foundation and Abdullahi Ali Foundation. Ali-Kano said the SARS operatives had made sacrifices to end robbery, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities as well as protect lives and property in the country. The Coordinator said the reform of the special outfit is imperative to secure the country rather than scrapping it as being agitated by Nigerians.

He warned that scrapping SARS will leave Nigerians at the mercy of criminals. “We wish to highlight that SARS have done more good than harm to Nigeria and Nigerians. We need to consider the current worrisome state of insecurity on interstate and intra-state roads. “FSARS has done well to curtail some nefarious activities of criminals who are into kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching, financial crimes, drug and human trafficking. “Despite the criticism from some quarters, officers and men have not been discouraged but remain patriotic in discharging their duties. These we see as putting citizen’s first before themselves,” Ali-Kano said. The Foundation advocated for the police reform through legislative processes to make it a model and demystify its operations to secure the people.

The group further called for the retraining of police personnel through sensitisation and enlightenment on the rules of engagement, to ensure quality control, promote discipline and professionalism in discharging their duties. It also stressed the need for the introduction of better medical and welfare schemes for the police as well as strengthening community policing through engagement of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). Ali-Kano said “Government should reward outstanding performances of SARS as a way for motivation and encouraging commitment to duty through incentives for operatives to boost their morale to secure lives and property of Nigerians. “We believe when these recommendations are implemented, we will see a world class Nigeria Police Force with a difference.” He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to security, protection of lives and property of Nigerians. (NAN)