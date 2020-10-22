EndSars protest: Group condemns continuous destruction of public, private businesses

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African students group, has condemned, in strong terms, the continuous destruction of public and private businesses and property across the country.
The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.
According to Okereafor, this will affect Nigerian youths more as many who were previously employed have now been rendered jobless.
The PSM boss also urged all stakeholders in nation building to preach peace and not war at this time.
He, however, called on politicians and politically-exposed Nigerians to desist from inciting the youths to violence.
Okereafor said; “The attention of PSM has been drawn to the recent developments in Nigeria, with regards to the renewed #ENDSARS campaign.
“As progressives, we condemn, in totality, police brutality and all forms of extortion and oppression of students and youths in the country.
“PSM also condemns, in totality, the killing of peaceful protesters, mostly youths, at the Lekki toll-gate area of Lagos State by men of the Nigerian Army. We pray to almighty God to grant them eternal rest.
“PSM, as partners in progress for a better Nigeria, is calling on President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Commander of the Armed Forces to, as a matter of urgency, address the nation as his long silence is already doing more harm than good.’’ (NAN)
