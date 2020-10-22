EndSars protest: Group condemns continuous destruction of public, private businesses

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African students group, has condemned, in strong terms, the continuous destruction of public and private businesses and property across the country.

The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

According to Okereafor, this will affect Nigerian youths more as many who were previously employed have now been rendered jobless.

The PSM boss also urged all stakeholders in nation building to preach peace and not war at this time.

He, however, called on politicians and politically-exposed Nigerians to desist from inciting the youths to violence.