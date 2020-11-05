EndSARS protest: FCT inaugurates committee to assess losses, damages

The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has inaugurated an 18-member Ministerial Committee to assess the extent of losses and damages occasioned by the EndSARS protest in the Territory on Thursday 5th November 2020.

The Committee has the Director, FCT Emergency Management Agency Alhaji Abass Idris as chairman and the Deputy Director Security in the FCTA, Abdullateef Bello as Secretary.

Other members of the Ministerial Committee include representatives of the FCT traditional Institutions, security agencies, mass media, the Chairmen of AMAC and Bwari Area Councils and relevant departments of the FCTA

The Terms of Reference of the Committee which has two weeks to submit its report are:

i. Visit and assess the extent of damage to individual and public properties and assign value; ii. Identify those affected and ascertain their losses; iii. Identify lives affected and assess the loss suffered; iv. Recommend level and modalities of compensation; and v. Advise the FCT Administration generally on measures to forestall future occurrences.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Committee Chairman, Alhaji Abass Idris pledged the commitment of the committee to work tirelessly to get the job done and prayed that the FCT does not witnesses such wanton destruction of property again Present at the inauguration were the FCT Permanent Secretary Mr Olusade Adesola, Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister Malam Bashir Mai –Bornu, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jibrin, members of the Committee and senior members of staff of the FCTA.