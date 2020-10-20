EndSARS protest: Ekiti traditional rulers appeal to youths to embrace peace

The Chairman, Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ajibade Alabi, has called on youths in Nigeria to embrace peace and end their EndSARS protests, saying the movement has turned violent in some communities.

Alabi, who is also the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, in Ekiti Southwest local government area, said the country, particularly Ekiti, could not afford to lose virile youths, who are leaders of tomorrow.

The council chairman made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi.

The traditional ruler described as worrisome, the way the peaceful protest started by youths in the country has suddenly turned violent.

He added that Ekiti and Nigeria needed peace to allow for positive development.

“Peace is paramount to all of us in Nigeria and Ekiti, in particular.

“As leaders, the Ekiti Council of traditional rulers is appealing to the youths to remain peaceful and calm. peace

“The nation’s youths should allow Governments to address their demands,” the traditional ruler said. (NAN)