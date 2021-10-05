Endsars protest: Court remands artist for alleged arson, burglary

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded an artist, Sodiq Busari in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly setting ablaze Orile Agege Station during the ‘Endsars’ protest.

Chief Magistrate, Mr L. A. Owolabi, who did not take defendant’s plea, ordered that case file should be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

Owolabi adjourned case until Oct. 23 for hearing.

defendant, 27, who resides at 1, Arikewuyo Street in Orile Agege, is being tried for arson and burglary.

Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo told court that defendant allegedly committed offence on Oct. 20, 2020 at Orile Agege Station during Endsars protest.

Odugbo alleged that the in their hideout saw face of defendant among many others as one of people that set ablaze the station.

prosecutor also alleged that the defendant and others at large burgled the station and carted away an AK 47 and other ammunition before setting the station ablaze.

He said the offence contravened sections 330 and 341 of the Criminal Law of State, 2015. (NAN)

