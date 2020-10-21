EndSARS protest can be resolved without bloodshed says legal practitioner

A Calabar-based legal practitioner, Mr Fidelis Onyebueke, said on Wednesday in Calabar that the on-going #EndSARS protests could be resolved without bloodshed.

Onyebueke, who was reacting to the alleged shooting of protesters at the Lekki area of Lagos on Tuesday, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the protest, aimed at ending police brutality, began spontaneously, noting that the youths behind it had the right to assemble to protest against perceived wrongs in the society.

“My problem with the whole situation is that some people tend to take advantage of issues to commit crimes.

“The protest is lawful, but it seems to me that some hoodlums hijacked it to unleash mayhem, otherwise, why should protesters destroy hotels, police stations and other facilities.