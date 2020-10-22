EndSARS Protest: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the National Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance of the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Interior, Rau’f Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi and Geoffrey Onyaema, Foreign Affairs.