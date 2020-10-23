EndSARS protest: Buhari consults with former leaders via video conferencing

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a crucial virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former leaders participating virtually from their homes include Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan and Earnest Shonekan.

Those physically present at the Council Chambers with the president include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno.