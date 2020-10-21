EndSARS : Police sues for calm as suspected hoodlums set 2 stations ablaze in Imo

The Police Command has urged #EndSARS protesters in the state to embrace peace as solution to the ongoing civil unrest.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Orlando Ikeokwu said this to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday while confirming two fire incidents in its Nworieubi and Orji stations in Mbaitoli and Owerri North Local Government Areas respectively.

Ikeokwu, who condemned the attacks on police stations, also said that the command had swung into action to curtail escalating violence in parts of the state.

He said that efforts were in top gear to protect lives and property of Imo residents.

“The command has swung into action to bring the situation under control, protect lives of innocent citizens, and prevent further attacks on any other critical infrastructure in the state.

“We urge everyone to embrace peace and remain calm as efforts are in top gear to contain the situation and secure the lives of Imo residents “, he said.

He however, urged residents of the state to comply with the dusk to dawn curfew imposed by the state government adding that it was in their best interest as according to him, it will help to restore sanity. (NAN)