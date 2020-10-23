EndSARS: Plateau judicial panel on police calls for submission of complaints

The Judicial Inquiry to investigate Police Brutality and other related extra judicial killings in Plateau has called for the submission of complaints to commence its assignments.

In a statement by the Secetary of the panel, Mr Cornelius Shobial, in Jos, the body invited the general public to submit ten copies of memoranda to the panel.

“Consequently, the general public is invited to submit ten (10) copies of Memoranda giving details of victim”), day of incidence(s), location, perpetrator,)and other related evidence that will help the panel in the discharge of its mandate.

“The Memoranda must reach the Panel’s Secretariat at Room 4, Dadin Kowa Youth Centre, Jos, on or before Tuesday 10th November, 2020, within the hours of 9a.m to 2pm,” according to the document.

Gov. Simon Bako Lalong had constituted the panel to Investigate Complaints of Police Brutality and Related Extra-Judicial Killings.

Lalong said the panel is to receive and investigate complaint of Police Brutality and related extra-judicial killings and to evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on validity of the complaints.(NAN)