EndSARS: PDP Senate Caucus insists on complete Police reform, compensation for victims

By Haruna Salami

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Senate Caucus after a meeting at Senate Thursday , said “comprehensive police and policing reforms will be an answer to police brutality”.

The National Chairman of PDP Uche Secondus disclosed this while briefing the press at the National Assembly.

Abaribe said they also adopted the five point demands made by the #EndSARS protesters, adding that the protesters are Nigerians with constitutional rights.

The PDP Caucus also appealed to the government to pay “adequate compensation” to the families of those killed or injured during the protests.

“I believe when that is done with comprehensive reform and the rule of law as it pertains to criminal justice system in our country where everybody will be assured of protection of lives and property; that is the way to go that will bring sanity in our country, and all of these will things of the past”.

It will be recalled that #EndSARS protesters again stormed the entrance to the National Assembly Thursday , forcing security agencies to barricade all entrances to the complex for hours.

Other issues which the Caucus discussed include an attempt by the presidency to nominate one of the aides of President Buhari as INEC national commissioner, but Secondus said the Senate has dealt with the matter.