EndSARS panel orders SP Chinedu Okonkwo to appear March 24

An Independent Investigation panel has ordered SP Chinedu Okonkwo of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad, Abuja to appear before it on March 24.

The order was in connection with an allegation of unlawful arrest, detention and enforced disappearance of Ebuka Aniegu in May 2019 in a petition marked 2020/IIP-SARS/ABJ/202.

Respondents in the matter are DSP Paul Odey, Officer Commanding (OC) IRT, Tactical Squad, Abuja, OC Defunct SARS, Abuja, Commissioner FCT and the Inspector-General of Police.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel is investigating alleged human rights abuses by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units.

Mr Garba Tetengi, SAN, who represented the chairman, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, gave the order after the first respondent; Odey mentioned his name as his team leader.

He then adjourned until March 24 for continuation of defence.

The petitioner, Nnenna alleged that the police killed her younger brother, Aniebu who was arrested in May 2019.

Malik Taiwo, the first respondent led in evidence by the respondent’s counsel, SP Paul Odey told the panel that his team led by Okonkwo investigated the matter.

Odey said the team responded to a complaint by Peter Ogunmola and nine others alleging that they were attacked by armed robbers in Lugbe, Abuja.

He said during the police tracked a phone left behind during the crime to one Tochukwu Out, who was later identified as Aniegu.

Odey said the matter was later transferred to DSP John Onyema, who died in 2021.

The panel directed that his death certificate be brought before it.

Mr Ifeanyi Agu, counsel to the petitioner, during cross-examination, told the panel that what Odey said contradicts what he said during the sitting of the panel.

When asked by the panel, how long the victim was in their custody, he said from May 10 to June 28. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

