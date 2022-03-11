EndSARS panel orders Marwa to produce suspended DCP Abba Kyari March 22

By Edith Nwapi

An Independent Investigation Panel on Friday ordered the Chairman, National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa to produce suspended DCP Abba Kyari on March 22.

The panel also ordered the new Commandant of the IGP-IRT, Tunde Dirsu to do the needful to ensure that Kyari is produced before the panel on the aforesaid date.

The panel is investigating allegations of human rights violations by the disbanded special anti-robbery squad and other Units of the Nigeria Police

Mr John Martins, represented the Chairman of the panel, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima said that the presence of Kyari before the panel was necessary owing to the fact that a petitioner’s witness had earlier mentioned him.

“The witness testified that Kyari allegedly promised to reach out to him in respect of the missing persons and till date nothing was heard about them.

“The above orders is made in respect of three persons who were allegedly arrested and detained by the IGP-IRT detention facility.

”The whereabouts of Yakubu Danjuma, Ibrahim Daniel and Choji Dung are still unknown,” he said.

The order of the panel followed information from the panel’s counsel, Halilu Adamu that Kyari was in the custody of the NDLEA.

The Police Counsel, James Idachaba told the panel that the Police can no longer produce Kyari since he was no longer in Police custody, having been suspended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel had on the March 8, 2022 ordered the Office of the Inspector-General of Police to unfailingly produce the aforementioned three victims before it.

Before the panel’s order, a Federal High Court, FCT sitting in Gudu had ordered for the release of the mentioned persons but till date the order was not carried out.(NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

