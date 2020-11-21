EndSARS Panel: I’m unaware Nigerian Army called Lekki Shooting ‘fake news’ on twitter – General

Responding to questions from Mr Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), the counsel for some of the #EndSARS protesters, Taiwo said he was unaware of the denial by the headquarters of the Nigerian Army because he did not own a twitter account.

“Why did you tell lies, why did the army deny being at the scene?” Olumide-Fusika queried.

Taiwo denied telling lies and said that the Nigerian Army made the first statements because they did not have the full facts and the army was not sent to Lekki to break up the protest.

“I have not seen the denial that the Nigerian Army on twitter called their presence at the tollgate as fake news,”he said.