EndSARS: Osun says curfew still in force

The Osun Government says the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, to rid the streets and communities of violence, prevent loss of lives and property, is still in force.

Prince Mr Wole Oyebamiji, the Secretary to the State Government, made this known on Thursday in Osogbo.

Oyebamiji said that by implication, the state government had not approved the movement of people at any time of the day within the period of the curfew.

Gov. Oyetola had on Tuesday announced a 24-hour curfew effective from 11:59p.m same day.

Oyetola said the curfew followed the unfortunate dangerous dimension the EndSARS protest had assumed across the country, particularly in the South-West States.