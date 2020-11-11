ENDSARS: Osun Govt. lifts curfew

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, has approved the lifting of the curfew imposed on the state following the hijack of #EndSARS protest by hoodlums.

Mrs Funke Egbemode, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation said this in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Egbemode urged residents to go about their businesses and other transactions without hindrance or restrictions.

“The government has once again observed the level of compliance to all directives aimed at restoring tranquility to our dear state, and hereby appreciates the citizens for their patience and understanding.

“The government also appreciates security agencies for their efforts in maintaining law and order in the state.

“With effect from Wednesday, residents of the state are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance or restrictions, while security agencies continue to discharge their duties to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“The government urges every citizen to be wary of actions that can upset the peace and harmony that the state is reputed for, and not hesitate to provide useful information to security agencies in case of suspicions of violence in any of our communities,” she said.

Egbemode added: “The government is also calling on parents and guardians to continue to caution their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous elements to jeopardise the peace of the state.’’

The government had earlier relaxed the 24-hour curfew to between 8:00p.m., and 6:00a.m., before it was finally lifted.(NAN)