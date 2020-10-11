ENDSARS: Orji Kalu hails IGP for respecting opinion of Nigerians

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has commended the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for respecting the wishes of Nigerians on the recent call to dissolve the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Orji Kalu Media Office on Sunday in Abuja, the former governor of Abia said that the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad was in the right direction.

Adamu said that the operatives would be redeployed to other police formations and commands.

The announcement came after days of protests against brutality and extra-judicial killings by SARS operatives nationwide.

“The Inspector General of Police’s action has shown his concern for Nigerians especially the youths who have been accused, oppressed and subjected to all forms of abuse and brutality by some reckless members of the SARS,” he said.

Kalu said he had in the past written privately to the I-G for a total reform of the SARS , adding that what Nigeria needs is a trusted police force which is guided by the respect and protection of the rights of Nigerian citizens.

According to him “Police must ensure that their actions are in accordance with the fundamental principles for the development of a just society.

“When people live in fear, they will be skeptical of what is coming next in their lives and that is not right.

“Some of the SARS act with impunity.

“Many Nigerians have complained about how tensed they feel in check points even when they have their required papers,” Kalu said. (NAN)

