EndSARS: Obey curfew imposed by government, Ondo police appeal

The police in Ondo State have appealed to #EndSars protesters in the state to adhere to the curfew imposed by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state in order to prevent loss of lives and property as protests seemed to have been hijacked by hoodlums.

NAN also reports that the #EnsSARS protesters defied the curfew imposed by the state government and carried on with their protests in Akure metropolis and the suburbs, making bonfires on major roundabouts.

ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo Command, made the appeal in a telephone interview with NAN on Wednesday in Akure.

Ikoro said that the appeal had became imperatives to ensure that peace reigned in the state.

He explained that the police would, however, deal decisively with anyone found to have violated the letters of the curfew.

According to him, the curfew is not to fight anybody but to forestall the violence that has attended the protests in other states and to ensure security of lives and property of citizens of Ondo State.

“We are beginning to see that the peaceful demonstration has been hijacked by few unscrupulous elements to cause mayhem and destroy lives and property,” he said.

Ikoro, who appreciated Gov. Akeredolu for imposing the curfew, appealed to the protesters to allow government to look into their five-point demand from the government.

“We are appealing to the protesters in the state to adhere to the curfew imposed by the state government and give peace a chance.

“The idea of blocking the roads and allowing hoodlums to infiltrate them and cause mayhem may not augur well for any of us.

“They gave five conditions to the government but it will be better for them to wait a few days and see how those demands would be looked into.

“However, the prostesters should know that we will not allow them to go on in this form of anarchy because the police in the state will deal decisively with anyone found to have violated the law of imposition of the curfew.

“We will not take it easy with anyone found on the street. We have given them today as a day of grace, that is why you see people moving about.

“But from tonight, the story will be different until the curfew is called off by the state government,” he said.

At Hausa community in Shasha area of Akure North Local Government, economic activities were ongoing when NAN correspondent visited, in spite of the imposition of the curfew.

Traders, especially tomatoes and pepper sellers, were seen transacting their businesses but a lot of articulated vehicles were parked on the road side in the area while some cars and commercial motorcycles were plying the axis.

Some drivers who spoke with NAN on condition of anonymity explained that some protesters blocked the Akure/Owo at Benin Motor Park on Shasha axis thereby forcing them to park their vehicles at Shasha until the road would be clear.

A female trader stated that although she displayed some of her wares for sale everyone was apprehensive having heard that military personnel could be deployed to the area to enforce the stay-at home directive.

Also, the Oba-Ile Airport Road, was blocked by the protesters while few markert women were seen transacting businesses at Oba-Ile Housing Estate mini market.

Few private vehicle drivers were moving about while commercial motorcyclists were seen carrying passengers who came to buy food stuff at the market. (NAN)