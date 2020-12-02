EndSARS: Obaseki expands Judicial Panel of Inquiry, hails performance

“We believe in the experience and background of members of the panel and hope that they would get to the bottom of the injustice melted out to our citizens on the SARS structure of the police,” he added.

Obaseki urged members of the public to direct all correspondence to the panel to enable it to have a holistic report and respond effectively.

He said: “As an administration, we do not have anything against the #EndSARS movement; we align with some of the issues that the movement is protesting against. We condemn the fact that the legitimate process was hijacked by hoodlums, which degenerated to the destruction across the country.