The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Okitipupa LGA Chapter, Ondo State, has appealed to indigenes and other residents of the area to donate funds toward reconstruction of the council’s burnt secretariat.

The NULGE Chairman, Mr Omoniyi Adesokan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Okitipupa that plans had been concluded to organise fund raising toward the ongoing reconstruction.

NAN reports that hoodlums on Oct. 22, 2020, hijacked youths’ protest against police brutality (#EndSARS), and burnt the secretariat, a police station and some other government property in Okitipupa.

Adesokan said that NULGE in the 18 local government areas of the state contributed percentages of their salaries to start reconstruction of the secretariat.

“The whole council secretariat was burnt down during last year’s #EndSARS, and NULGE members in the 18 LGAs contributed some percentages to start the reconstruction.

“We have been able to complete NULGE secretariat, and other parts just reached roofing level while we have not touched the administrative chamber and others.

“We need funds to buy roofing zincs to complete all the ones that we have roofed but we are short of funds now; staffers are still using temporary offices.

“We are organising fund raising on June 4 and appealing to all well-meaning indigenes and non-indigenes – home and in the diaspora – to support this cause.

“This is so that the council secretariat will be completed and staff can carry out their duties optimally,” Adesokan said. (NAN)

