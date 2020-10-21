EndSARS: Northern Broadcast Media Owners express concern over violence, unguarded utterances

The Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association (NBMOA) has expressed concern over events trailing the #EndSARS protests.

According to a statement Wednesday signed by Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan, Chairman, Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association (NBMOA), the group equally expressed concern over what it called, “connotations of the crisis and unguarded utterances by both citizens, political actors, eminent personalities on the desirability of protests and demands for reforms of the Nigerian Police and mode of Governance.”

The statement said “The Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association (NBMOA) has noted with great concern, events that are unfolding in Nigeria particularly the #ENDSARS protests which started peacefully but later escalated to full fledged arson and looting that resulted in loss of Lives of people, maiming and destructions of property ( including attacks on some media houses).

“We are equally concerned on the connotations of the crisis and unguarded utterances by both citizens, political actors, eminent personalities on the desirability of protests and demands for reforms of the Nigerian Police and mode of Governance.

“As a responsible Media Owners’ group, NBMOA reiterates it’s resolve not avail its platforms to few questionable elements with ulterior motives to undermine the unity of this nation under any guise.

The statement further said, “The Unity of Nigeria and it’s people, must be maintained and those with parochial intentions to disunite our people will not have a space in our platforms”.

“While we are calling on all Nigerians to exercise restraint and embrace dialogue, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address the nation and call for a halt on the destructions of Lives and property.

“Mr. President, please act now to forestall our country from drifting to full blown war and anarchy.

“We would remain resolute to the tenants of democracy and fundamental principles of freedom of speech and continue to champion the cause for Good Governance and Accountability through our news reports and programming to heal the wounds of mistrust amongst all ethnic Nationalities in Nigeria.

“We urge all Media practitioners to set aside all bias comments, editorials and reportage that would further threaten our hard earned Independence from colonial rule and democracy.”