EndSARS: Niger condemns attacks on civilians, police

The Niger Government on Friday condemned all acts of brutality melted on civilians and personnel of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) across the country. Alhaji Balarabe Ibrahim, the Chief of Staff to Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, said this when he led government delegation to commiserate with the Nigeria Police over the recent #EndSARS protest. He noted that the protest was, however, hijacked by hoodlums which led to the loss of lives and the destruction of private and public belongings across the country.

Ibrahim said that the delegation was sent by the executive council members of the state to identify and sympathise with the police over the unfortunate incident witnessed in the country recently. He condemned all acts of brutality against the public and the police personnel, adding that government was saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property of both civilians and security agencies. “Both the civilians and the security personnel have had their share of harassment and brutality and we want to identify with the police over the ugly incident. “A lot of personnel have lost their lives in their line of duty while ensuring peace and order across the country,” he said.

Ibrahim said that a judicial panel of inquiry had been set up by the state government to investigate all forms and cases of brutality against police personnel and civilians. According to him, both civilians and the police are free to present cases of brutality against them to the panel of inquiry. He advised the police not to allow the incident to affect their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property. He added that government would continue to partner them to maintain peace and order.

Responding, Mr Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in Niger, appreciated the state government for identifying with the force. He said that the visit was a sign of encouragement, as it showed government’s support to them.

Usman expressed optimism with the terms of reference of the judicial panel of inquiry for both civilians and the police to report cases of brutality. “It shows that the police is being carried along and we will continue to give our maximum support in providing security for the residents of the state,” he said. (NAN)