EndSARS: NGO wants FG, state govts. to dialogue with youths

Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Wednesday, appealed to federal and state governments to engage youths in dialogue to ensure peace in the country.

The Country Director of the NGO, Rev. Joseph-John Hayab, made the appeal at a news conference in Abuja. He said youths in the country were angry because they felt that their voices were not heard.

Hayab called on the federal and state governments to evolve measures that would encourage and guide youths to harness their potential. He added that “we have been following events in the past three weeks where youths have been agitating for improved conditions; government must come out with measures toward working with different stakeholders in Nigeria for peace. “There is need for constant communication; communication gap is what brought all these problems, government must listen to the youth both the good advice and the wrong and try to find a balance.”

The country director urged youths to sheathe their swords and embrace peace and stop further destruction of government properties. He said that the NGO would carry out peaceful advocacy round parts of Abuja such as Bwari, Kwali, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Nyanya/Mararaba axis and southern Kaduna “because there is need to begin to speak to the youths on the need for peace.” Mr Umar Haruna, a youth at the news conference, condemned the protests by some youths, noting that “the Holy Qur’an does not permit violence but peace.”

Evangelist Luka Daniel called on governments to provide jobs for the unemployed, and create an enabling environment that would make businesses to thrive.