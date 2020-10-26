EndSARS: NCPC boss sues for peace, urges Nigerian youths to remain calm

Rev Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has advised Nigerian Youths to embrace peace and dialogue, saying “it’s time to cease fire.”

Pam, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said that all hands must be on deck to find a lasting solution to the problems facing the nation.

He said that the current situation in the country has made it compelling for people to work collectively towards building a better Nigeria, adding “the youths have what it takes to be part of the journey to a greater Nigeria.’’

The NCPC boss pleaded with the Nigerian youths to exercise patience and trust President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his promise to address their five point demands.

Pam said that the wanton destruction of national assets and monuments by those who circumvented the peaceful protest left much to be desired.