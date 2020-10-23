EndSARS: NAWOJ urges journalists to prioritise safety

The President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, has called on female journalists in the country to prioritise their safety as they carry out their duties.

Omowole made the call on Friday in Abuja, following the recent violence in some parts of the country over the #EndSARS protest.

She advised journalists to be vigilant and prioritise their safety while discharging their duties.

The NAWOJ president also appealed to Nigerians to unite and pray for God’s mercy and intervention to avert further bloodshed that would affect the peace and development of the nation.