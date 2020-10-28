ENDSARS: MURIC urges Nigerians to pray for Nigeria Police Force

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the Muslim faithful to pray for personnel of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and members of their families amidst #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.
MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, gave the advice in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.
Akintola also appealed to leaders of the Police Community Relations Committees (PCRC) in states to rise in defence of the police.
“The PCRC should also mobilise its members as well as people living around police stations to rise in defence of police personnel in order to prevent further attacks.
“Several police stations are now in ruins particularly in Lagos state and other parts of the country as a result of attacks by hoodlums who infiltrated the #EndSARS protests.
“In addition, a number of policemen were killed while arms and ammunition were carted away from burning stations.
“We call the attention of Nigerians to this ugly event. We see it as a disservice not only to our country but also to ourselves,’’ he said.
He said it was paradoxical that people who have for long complained about insecurity will embark on massive neutralisation of the police force.
“There is no gainsaying the fact that this will worsen the security situation especially in those areas where police stations have been destroyed.
“Besides, Nigerians have severely wounded the psyche of its police and it will take a long time before any healing can take place.
“The morale of our policemen has been badly battered and all of us need to start working towards rehabilitating them. The police need our support now than ever,’’ he said.
He, therefore, called on Muslim faithful to pray in all Mosques for policemen and members of their families on Friday.
“We urge Christian faithful to do the same in their Churches on Sunday, Nov. 1. Let the prayers be the beginning of national healing,’’ he said. (NAN)
Leave a Reply