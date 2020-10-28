ENDSARS: MURIC urges Nigerians to pray for Nigeria Police Force

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the Muslim faithful to pray for personnel of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and members of their families amidst #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, gave the advice in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Akintola also appealed to leaders of the Police Community Relations Committees (PCRC) in states to rise in defence of the police.

“The PCRC should also mobilise its members as well as people living around police stations to rise in defence of police personnel in order to prevent further attacks.

“Several police stations are now in ruins particularly in Lagos state and other parts of the country as a result of attacks by hoodlums who infiltrated the #EndSARS protests.