EndSARS: MURIC sympathises with media houses

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has expressed sympathy with media houses that were looted during the #EndSARS protest.

Its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, expressed the sympathy in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

“We have confirmed reports of attacks on some media houses. The Nation Newspaper was looted, the Continental Television (TVC) was partly burned and unconfirmed reports said Lagos Television (LTV 8) was also attacked.

“All these attacks were attributed to hoodlums who infiltrated peaceful protesters.

“We are deeply disturbed by these attacks on media houses. We, as a non-governmental-organisation rely on the media to reach out to the public.

“The media in general has contributed immensely to the ability of various organisations to interact and there is no gainsaying the fact that the media is the voice of the voiceless,’’ he stated.

He added that any attack on the media was therefore “an attack on the downtrodden masses’’.

“It is on this basis that we conclude that the hoodlums who attacked these media houses acted in ignorance.

“They have attacked those who have been promoting their interests. Besides, hundreds could be rendered jobless by attacking media houses.

“It is in this respect that we strongly denounce the attacks and we pray that Allah will replenish their sources of income to enable them to replace all losses suffered during the attack,” he stressed.

Prof. Akintola reminded Nigerians that attacks on businesses tended to vindicate some Nigerians in the diaspora who refused to come back home to set up businesses.

“Such attacks discourage Nigerian businessmen from establishing businesses within the country and providing jobs for Nigerians. We appeal to Nigerians to have an attitudinal change.

“While we agree that protest is a God-given fundamental right, protesters must embrace decorum by focusing only on the expression of grievances and never derailing towards the tendency to destroy.

“We are simply demolishing our common patrimony and we may have to whistle for our dinner when night falls,’’’ Prof. Akintola warned. (NAN)