EndSARS memorial: Osun Police Command to arrest, prosecute protesters

Osun Police Command says it will arrest and prosecute any person or group that joins or embarks on protest to commemoration the one year anniversary of the EndSARS in the state.

The state police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement said the state police command had information of plans by some youths and people to stage a protest on Wednesday in commemoration of the EndSARS.

“The intelligence that availed the police command revealed clandestine plans by some youths/group of people to embark on protest in commemoration of one year anniversary of EndSARS scheduled ttohold Oct. 20.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, hereby warn individuals or group and their sponsor(s) to stop the plan or any of such action forthwith.

“The command will not allow a repeat of last year EndSARS saga and is fully prepared to use all legitimate means to avert such intending protest.

“The police command will not tolerate any unlawful protest/gathering or assembly that will jeopardise the peace of the state.

“Last year’s EndSARS protest, which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property, still lingers in the minds of Nigerians, especially the police and other security agencies.

“Therefore, the CP has given marching orders to the Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.

“The CP advise parents and guardians to warn their wards to be law abiding and desist from such planned protest/gathering/ assembly as the state Police Command will arrest and prosecute defaulters.

“The CP advised the good people of the state to go about their lawful daily activities while the command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.” the statement read. (NAN)

