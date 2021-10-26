#EndSARS: Media group to honour 50 youths for protecting Festac Town against vandals

Festac Weekly, a media organisation Lagos, says it will give awards to 50 youths Amuwo Odofin for protecting their against violence and vandalism during 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Mr Yomi Adejumo, Chief Officer, Festac Weekly, told a news conference on Tuesday Lagos the third Amuwo Odofin Influential 50 Award, slated for Dec. 16, would on the youth.

He noted those to be honoured  would be referred to as “Alphas,”.

“These Alphas ensured violence and carnage experienced across Nigeria during 2020 #EndSARS did not break out Amuwo Odofin.

“They mobilised their generation the local government and public places against foreign elements.

“It is on record and worthy mention Amuwo Odofin was amongst the very few peaceful across Nigeria during the period the #EndSARS saga,” he said.

Mr Gbenga Akinbinu, Coordinator National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amuwo Odofin Chapter, said celebrating 50 youths for their contributions to the development of the community would encourage others to do more.

He said nominations would be done by members of the community, through various channels while the final list of nominees will be selected by the award panel.

” ‘The channels are; Amuwoinfluential.50’ on Instagram, [email protected] and sending an SMS on 08087695445, for the names and reason for nomination,” he said.

Mr Adeyemi Ayilara, President, Amuwo Odofin Residents and Landlords Association, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the organisers had  been progressive their selection of award recipients.

Ayilara, a former recipient, said the award he received was a challenge and motivated him to do more for the community.

He urged the youth to be focused and stay out of trouble. (NAN)

