EndSARS: Looted drugs from Kaduna warehouse constitute health risk, NAFDAC warns

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned residents of Kaduna State on the health risk of drugs allegedly looted from a warehouse in the state.

NAFDAC gave the warning in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday.

The agency said that the items were looted on Oct. 24 in a warehouse located at Narayi in Chikun Local Government area of the state.

The looted items, it said, included expired, prohibited and dangerous drugs, adding that anybody who consumed such drugs risked serious illnesses and death.

NAFDAC also quoted the management of a food processing company, whose stores were also looted in Kakuri, as saying that the stolen grains had been treated with chemical preservatives.

It said that such chemical preservatives had rendered the items as unsafe for consumption.

“Residents of Kaduna State are hereby notified to be vigilant and careful about the sources of the food and medications they take and where they buy them, to avoid these dangers.

“NAFDAC, on behalf of the Kaduna State government, appeals to the public for information on the identities of the looters and where they might be hiding the stolen items,” it said.

The statement, which quoted the NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, as expressing shock over the said looting and mindless destruction of the agency’s property at the warehouse, thanking God, however, that no life was lost during the incident.

Adeyeye commended the state government for taking prompt action to safeguard the health of the citizens.

NAFDAC, however, said that it had made concerted efforts to beef up security around its facilities nationwide to forestall a recurrence.