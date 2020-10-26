EndSARS: legislator expresses need to fast track youth employment

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has stressed the need to urgently fast track the massive employment of youth by the three tiers of government in the country.

Idahosa, who represents Ovia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, stated this in a press release, in Benin on Monday.

He said the looting and burning of government and private properties that followed the EndSARS protests across the country is a testimony to the fact that millions of the nation’s youths are jobless.

Idahosa, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, said although he supported the protest, yet he totally condemns the destruction and looting of properties that accompanied it.

He, however, pointed out that the large scale of destruction could have been minimal if the youths were gainfully and productively engaged.

Idahosa said while he recognised the fact that government alone could not provide employment for all; it could at least create the enabling environment for people to learn skills with start-up package provided.

According to the lawmaker, if this challenge is not given the attention it deserves, the events of the past few days may just be child’s play.

He further stated that the challenge of unemployment is responsible for the problem of insecurity in the country.

“The most active working age population are the 18-24, and the 25-35 categories.

“They also constitute the youth ages as articulated in the not-too-young-to-run age.

“The high rate of underemployment and unemployment among these age categories can be a potent driver of insecurity in the society.

“What happened few days ago, again, is an early warning to this country that another form of violence may erupt from this age category if their unemployment status is not seriously addressed,” Idahosa said. (NAN)