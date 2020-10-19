EndSARS: Lawmaker advises youths to remain peaceful

Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Jos) has advised the #EndSARS protesters to remain peaceful and civil as they go about their constitutional right. The lawmaker made the call while addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja “I call on all patriotic youth and Nigerians involved in the protests to remain peaceful and civil in their approach by avoiding any act that may lead to destruction of‘property or loss of lives. “I assure my constituents that I will always stand with them on the cause for the pursuit of good governance,” he said. Bagos who represents Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau said: ”I fully endorse the nationwide protests.

“I am standing before you to register my approval of the protests by my constituents who are in full support of the action and are also part of the protest. “I believe that the essence of this protest is not to destroy our beloved country and people, but to seek for an end to police brutality and a general reform of the security system in Nigeria as well as voice out grievances against injustice and inequality. “I appreciate the youths for been hold on their stand seeking reform in our dear country, I stand with my constituents in demanding for justice and peace on all forms of extra-judicial killings and unlawful arrests,” he said. The lawmaker said that Nigerians seek a true federalism that reflects the dream of founding fathers Nigeria where there will be equal opportunities.

He said that Nigerians week a country wherecitizens are free to air their concerns without molestation. According to him, Government should take the #EndSARS protest as a clarion call for a complete reform of the Police and creation of State Police in the forthcoming constitutional amendment so as to improve security across the nation. “I support state police, referendum Clause in our Constitution, Wards Constituency Delineation. Local Government autonomy federal character in appointments and many Others. “I must however, not hesitate to advise all security personnel drafted to monitor these protest against intimidating the youth or engaging in any act against the protest,” he said. (NAN)