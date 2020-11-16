EndSARS: Judicial panel receives 28 complaints in Benue

The judicial panel of inquiry to hear complaints of alleged police brutality against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Benue was inaugurated on Monday in Makurdi, with 28 complaints received.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Samuel Ortom had constituted the panel on Oct. 21, following the nationwide protest.

The governor said the establishment of the panel followed the resolve of the National Economic Council (NEC) to seek redress and justice for victims of alleged police brutality across the country.

The panel, headed by Retired Justice Adam Onum, has Josephine Habba, Pharmacist Moses Asoo, Retired CP Anthony Ogboji, Ityonongu John-Mark, Joshua Tiv, Joshua Tyoyer as members, while Edward Yange serves as secretary.