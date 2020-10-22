ENDSARS: Institute invites protesters for dialogue

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has invited the youths currently protesting against police brutality with the hashtag, #ENDSARS for a dialogue with officials of the institute.

The Director-General of the institute, Dr Bakut Bakut, who planned the dialogue spoke in a statement signed by IPCR Head of Media, Mr Musa Mato on Thursday in Abuja.

Bakut said that the invitation was extended to the protesters to engage them in discussions with a view to ending the social unrest by youths in the country.

‘’The institute is willing and ready to facilitate a dialogue between all stakeholders to restore peace in the country and move the society forward.

”No conflict has actually come to an end without dialogue. Therefore, let us stop the violent protests and dialogue for the sake of peace,” he said.

The IPCR boss noted that the protests, which started peacefully appeared to have been hijacked by hoodlums, thereby derailing from its objectives.

He said it had become very urgent for the organisers to re-strategise, return to the drawing board and seek for amiable solutions to their demands.

“It is on this note that we are calling on the protesters to redirect their youthful energies to constructive and productive ventures that can better our dear country.

“Violence in any form is negative and detrimental to sustainable development as well as the continuous and harmonious existence of the society.

“It leaves behind pains, sorrows and bitterness at the end of the day,’’ the IPCR director-general said.

He said that the leadership of the protesters should seek for the resolution of their issues through dialogue to ensure that the aim of the protest was achieved.

Bakut called on the protesting youths to desist from violence as it negated the spirit of their goal and complicated their demands. (NAN)