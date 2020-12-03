EndSARS: IGP queries Force Legal Officer, probes suit against Panels of Inquiry

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, mni has ordered a probe into the suit challenging the legality of Panels of Inquiry set up by states to look into the activities of disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, confirmed this development in a statement Thursday, adding that the Force Legal Officer has been queried over the matter.

Newsdiaryonline reports that panels of inquiry were set up by several states in the aftermath of the #EmdSARS protests by Nigerian youths

The statement by the Force Spokesman said, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed immediate investigations into a suit purportedly challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry, investigating allegations by citizens against officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).”

Mba disclosed further that, “The IGP, who gave the order on the heels of trending reports in the media, today 3rd December, 2020, expressed the disapproval of the Force Management Team on the matter and ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section including its Head.

“Meanwhile, the Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty,” Mba said.

The IGP has reiterated the commitment of the Force to fulfilling all its obligations with regards to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, the ongoing Judicial Panels and all other police reforms, the statement said.