EndSars: Group urges youths to support FG’s police reform plans

The Nigeria Youth Organisations (NYO) has enjoined Nigerian youth to support government efforts to reform the Nigeria Police to bring about modern policing with human face as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also urged them to stop the #EndSARS protest since it had been hijacked by some self centred element bent on disturbing the peace in the country.

The National President of the Organisation, Alhaji Abubakar Wali, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Wali said that all well meaning Nigerians must not play into the hands of those bent on creating scenarios like that of Syria or Libya, where lives were jeopardize as a result of unrest that emanated from protests.

The youth leader advised the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to establish the Police and Youth Relation Committee, where all fundamental demands and solutions to alleged police brutality and corruption shall be address.

“We join all well-meaning Nigerians to condemn bad eggs in the police who perpetrate brutality against innocent citizens, and welcome necessary reforms that shall bring about modern policing with human face.

“We commend the Nigerian youth and lovers of social justice for coming up with a patriotic stands to right the wrongs in our society.

“However, we must as a point of necessity crave towards mutual trust of peace, unity, love, stewardship and accountability to the government and people,” Wali said.

He also advised the Federal Government to establish a National Youth Development Commission to address major concerns bedevilling the youth across the three tiers of government in the country.

Wali also stressed the need for the National Assembly to ensure the passage of the Youth Right Bill as a panacea towards ensuring that youth rights and privileges are protected.

“This will provide enabling environment for the youth to thrive, progress and contribute immensely to national development,” Wali said.

He also appealed to Buhari to improve on critical areas of youth unemployment, women empowerment and social welfare for the citizens.

On his part, the leader of Ohaneaze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mr MaziOkwu Nnabuike, also enjoined youths to support the Federal Government to implement laudable reforms in the police. (NAN)