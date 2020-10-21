EndSARS: Group urges President Buhari to investigate killing of Lagos protesters

A sociocultural group, Egbe Omo Yoruba North America, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the barbaric and disgraceful act of wickedness that led to killing of some protesters on Tuesday night in Lagos.

The group, also known as National Association of Yoruba Descendants in North America, made the plea in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday. It was jointly signed by Dr Durojaye Akindutire, Mr Remi Samuel and Mr Bishop Adejube, the President, General Secretary and Publicity Secretary, respectively.

The group said news of the killing and maiming of individuals participating in the peaceful protests in Nigeria shocked its entire members in Diaspora.

Rising from an emergency meeting over the unfortunate incident, the group said: “Killing or maiming any unarmed Nigerian protester is a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

“The perpetrators, whether it is the police or hired thugs, who have committed this criminal offence

against Nigerians in Yoruba land must be made to account for this injustice.

“In addition, we demand that police atrocities in any form must stop immediately.

“It is now time for the Federal Government to begin a process that would lead to the establishment of community-oriented policing system in the State and Local Government levels.”

It said that the government should allow community to have control on who should protect and serve them.

“Government, at all levels in Nigeria, should develop policy that would allow community-based crime control and prevention,” the group said.

It pleaded with all well meaning citizens, traditional rulers, leadership of the

various Yoruba groups in Nigeria, public and private sectors, to find a common ground.

“This is where collaboration and cooperation can actually lead to peace, security and development of Yoruba

community.

“Working in unity will enhance meaningful conversation to safe the soul of Nigeria.

“The current events in Nigeria is dangerous, toxic, and it could lead the country to a precipice of national disintegration, possibly a God-forbidden second civil war.

“We have said it before that there are cracks in the project-Nigeria, staying with proper devolution of power will go a long way in cementing the cracks.

“It is time to look at Nigeria and

honestly evolve a working relationship amongst its nationalities,” it said.

The group saluted the courage of all our youths in Nigeria and Diaspora, who have directly or indirectly put their lives in the arms way, for the sake of freedom and liberty for all.

“Those who are still in the struggle, we are with you, you are in our thoughts and prayers.

“The deceased youths who were in the struggle against police brutality, and got killed shall never be forgotten,” it said. (NAN)