EndSARS: Group urges FG to reform Police

Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), a non-governmental organisation, has called on the Federal Government to comprehensively reform and overhaul the entire Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Godwin Onmonya, National Coordinator of the group made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Omonya said such reform would ensure effective service delivery in the country`s policing system, adding that the reform had become necessary following police brutality on innocent citizens.

According to him, placing a ban on SARS was not enough, but total reform and rebranding of the entire police force will go a long way to fix the force.

“We have taken special note of the public outcry against SARS and observed that there should be a productive reform of not only SARS operations but the entire police force.

“The country is currently facing serious security challenges and we urge well-meaning Nigerians to be pragmatic and rise up to join the advocacy for the reformation of SARS.

“We frown at the excesses of the overzealous operatives of SARS and hope that those bad elements will be flushed out of the force,“ he said.

He also called for regular medical checks on officers to identify those with mental issues, psychological challenges, drug addiction to prevent unnecessary provocations, intimidations and oppression. (NAN)