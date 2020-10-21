EndSARS: Group appeals to protesters to allow govt attend to demands

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Citizens Action for Good Governance has urged the #EndSARS protesters to put an end to the protest to allow the government attend to their demands.

The group made the demand during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

The National Coordinator of the organization, Nazir Galadanchi who said the protesters had genuine course decried the fact that the process have been hijacked by evil minded persons, adding that the progressive degeneration of things may lead to anarchy.

Galadanchi expressed worry over the level violence, killings and destruction of properties, while he cautioned politicians to desist from making reckless utterances that is capable of aggravating the already deteriorating situation.

“We the Good Action citizens for Good Governance are very much concerned and worried about the progressive deterioration of things and the slide into anarchy, as a result of the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by evil minded persons and groups, leading to mindless violence, killings and destruction in several states of the country.

“Most concerning is the alarming increase in violent assaults carried out against both citizens and police officers.

“This death fills our heart with pain and grief.

“Our position is that the protesters should have reasoned with the government and listened to calls and appeals by many well meaning citizens urging them to withdraw and allow government time to meet their demands.

“Regrettably, they insisted and are still sticking to their guns on continuing with their protests regardless of the clear and present dangers of such course of action.

“The #EndSARS organizers and unseen leaders must therefore take full responsibility for the disastrous consequences of the protests,”he said.

He stressed that the peace of Nigeria should have been the overriding imperative of all, as no person or group no matter how aggrieved should be allowed to undermine or threatened national security, unity, peace and harmony.