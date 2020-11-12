EndSARS: Govt must do everything to solve youth grievances – Senator Fadahunsi

…Says Nigeria can’t combine Boko Haram, Islamic Movement saga with youth restiveness

By Haruna Salami

The Chairman Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi has called on the Federal Government to urgently solve all the youth grievances as expressed during the recent #EndSARS protests to avert another major security challenge.

Fadahunsi who spoke with Newsdiaryonline at the National Assembly said the youth cannot be repressed as that will create another problem like Boko Haram and El-Zakyzaky saga which are at high cost to the nation.

He urged the government to give the university lecturers what they require so that the students can resume schools just as NYSC members should go on their national service and the unemployed ones should be taken care of.

“What I saw during ‘Ali must go’ in Lagos, I know when these boys come on board .. that’s what the Senate President saw and warned the nation that we should go to the round table and settle these boys’ grievances.

He said in democracy, “if you continue to clamp down on youth and journalists, then you are in trouble; they will go underground and that is ‘wahala’.

The senator said SARS left its core mandate of if fighting armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes to pursue Yahoo boys, which is the exclusive duty of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC