ENDSARS: FRSC decries incessant attack on personnel, operational tools

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has decried incessant attacks on its personnel and operational tools by suspected hoodlums under the cover of ENDSARS protest in the country. The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, on Friday, that some FRSC commands and personnel in parts of the country had been attacked following the ENDSARS protests. Kazeem said that the Corps had suffered losses due to the protest as some of its offices and operational vehicles were vandalised in some parts of the country.

He said that the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had directed all formations to be placed on alert to avert further attacks on its personnel due to the ENDSARS protest in the country. “On Oct 8, 2020, the Nigerian Youth started a nation wide protest against alleged police brutality code named #ENDSARS. “The protest which enjoyed relative social media campaigns and mobilisation posed both virtual and physical threat to the operations and general activities of FRSC. “The FRSC experienced both virtual and physical attacks in the course of the civil unrest code name ENDSARS. “Owing to the nationwide intelligence monitoring exercise of the corps and the tracking of online post by protesters and social media organisation sympathetic to the ENDSARS campaigns, indications deepened on the vulnerability of FRSC formations.

“Some of the placards displayed by the protesters pointed to the corps, among other agencies as likely target in the course of the unrest. “Those threats through the social media were not taken for granted hence, the scaling down of enforcement and commencement of daily security guide by the Corps Marshal to field commands,” he said. Kazeem said that upon the escalation of violence in the country, FRSC formations came under physical attacks resulting in the burning down of offices. This, he said, includes operational and other vehicles, damaging of sundry structures and massive looting of valuables in FRSC formations, including Drivers License Centres (DLCs).The He, however, said that no life of any personnel had been reported lost, but that a staff sustained injury at Benin toll gate unit command and was currently receiving treatment. The CPEO said that the states were attacks were reported included Abia, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Imo, Lagos and Enugu, adding that items and properties were stolen, while some were burnt. “Some of the items stolen and burnt in Aba South DLC were computers, printers, chairs, tables, Air conditioners, laptops, files, fans among others.

“Anambra DLC was completely vandalised and same with Delta State command operations, while in Auchi command, a 70 ton tow truck was burnt. “Imo, Lagos and Enugu state sector commands were also affected during this protest,” he added. Kazeem said that the Corps would however continue to respond to road traffic crashes and other emergencies as this was its mandate, and reiterated the commitment to working for maintenance of national peace and security.

“In case of any emergency, do not hesitate to call the FRSC Toll free numbers 122 or the National Traffic Radio on 0805 299 8090,’’he said. Kazeem urged youths to put an end to the protest, which he noted had been hijacked by hoodlums to engage in inter-rival gang war and looting with impunity. The CPEO also advised the youths against ventilating their anger by vandalising government’s critical infrastructure, notwithstanding the provocation, frustrations and incitement. (NAN)