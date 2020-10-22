EndSARS: Foundation condemns coordinated jailbreak in Edo, killings

The Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE) has condemned the coordinated jailbreak in two Benin prisons in Edo and wanton destruction of lives and properties by suspected hoodlums who infiltrated the #EndSARS protesters.

Mr Dede Uzor, Chairman of the HURIDE, made this known in a statement in Awka on Thursday.

”Troublemakers under the cover of #EndSARS protesters broke into the prison in Benin and set 130 convicts serving different life sentences.

“The actions of these youths, are highly reprehensible , despicable, strange, evil and against the #EndSARS peaceful protest throughout the country.

”Some of these youths also burnt down different police stations and killed unarmed police officers and civilians”, he said .