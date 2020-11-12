EndSARS: FG to rehabilitate FRSC’s damaged facilities, operational vehicles-SGF 

The Federal Government will rehabilitate and replace the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) facilities and operational vehicles destroyed during the #EndSARS protests, The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has assured.

The SGF Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the corps’ newly acquired 16 patrol vehicles, two ambulances and one big tow truck.

Mustapha noted that many facilities of the FRSC were destroyed during the protests.

“This is regrettable because the function to which these vehicles and equipment are put is for the good of the people of this country, for their safety and well-being.