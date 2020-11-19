EndSARS: FG calls for sanction against CNN over irresponsible report

The Federal Government says the CNN report on the hoax Lekki Toll Gate killings is “fake, disservice to journalism profession’’ and calls for sanction against the international news organisation.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made the call on Thursday in Abuja at a media briefing on the EndSARS protest and its aftermath.

The minister said the CNN goofed in its preconceived stance that the soldiers who were deployed to Lekki Toll Gate shot at protesters, killing some of them.

He said the media outfit relied heavily on unverified and possibly-doctored videos, as well as information sourced from questionable sources, to reach its conclusion.