EndSARS: FCT minister urges stakeholders to form united front

The FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged stakeholders to form a united front under one fundamental objective to protect lives, properties, livelihood and return normalcy to the territory

Bello made the call at an emergency security meeting with the six Area Council Chairmen, FCT Commissioner of Police, Director SSS, Religious and traditional leaders as well as heads of various security agencies, held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister said that the meeting will enable the FCT administration and all stakeholders to review the traumatic incidences of the last one week in the territory.

Bello also said that the meeting will avail stakeholders the opportunity to get first hand briefings from the relevant officials that have experienced what happened in the city during the last few days.

He commiserated with all those that were affected by the sad incident, assuring that the administration is considering providing assistance to those affected.

The minister disclosed that the FCT Administration will establish a committee for people to report their grievances to with a view to ensuring amicable resolutions.

“This is very important because as community leaders and very important stakeholders, our primary goal is to save lives, properties and livelihood because these are the fundamental bedrock of any community. And also to proffer solutions as to the way forward that will ensure that normalcy is return as quick as possible.”

“I want to acknowledge all the very good work done by all of you, particularly those of you that has direct responsibility in trying to ensure that normalcy is restored.

“I also acknowledged the sufferings that many FCT residents went through, particularly those who have their properties burned, those who were injured and the one or two fatalities recorded,” Bello said.

He appealed to the FCT residents to continue to live in peace and harmony and refuse to allow anybody to instigate them against one another.

He assured that the FCT administration will continue to engage the youth, stressing that youth are very important segment of the nation’s population.

Senator Philip Aduda, representing FCT, declared support for peaceful protest in line with the provision of the law in the territory.

Aduda, however, cautioned the youth against violence and decried the situation of some individuals linking him to violence protest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was also attended by the stakeholders from the private sector, leadership of the various market groups and other members of the FCT community. (NAN)