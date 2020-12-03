ENDSARS: FCT minister receives report on damages

FCT minister Muhammad Bello on Thursday received the report of the ministerial committee set up to assess losses and damages occasioned by the ENDSARS unrest in the territory.

Bello made the disclosure in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, in Abuja.

The minister commended the committee for the timely submission of its report and assured FCT residents that issues raised would be looked into with the view to avoid a recurrence of such incident in Abuja.

“We will look at the report and use it as a means of ensuring that we don’t allow such to happen again in the future.

“I am sure the content of the report will guide the FCT Administration to do the needful.”

The minister also assured residents that relevant organs of the FCT Administration would look at the report critically.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Idriss Abbass, in a remark, said that submissions were received from the general public to ascertain the extent of damages in line with the terms of reference given to the committee.

He added that the assessment was all encompassing.

“We carried out a physical assessment of the affected places and we used different methodologies to arrive at our report.

“We held meetings, we also went on on-the-spot assessment and interacted with some of the victims.

“We carried out publicity so that the public will be aware of the committee and make submissions to ensure that nobody is left out.”

The minister, on Nov. 5, 2020, inaugurated an 18-member committee to assess losses and damages following the unrest that erupted in parts of the FCT in the wake of the EndSARS protests.

The committee was given two weeks to submit its report. (NAN)