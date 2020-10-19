EndSARS: FCT indigenes urge protesters to vacate major roads

The indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged the #EndSARS prostesters to vacate major roads in the FCT.

The indigenes frowned at the continued disruption of economic and social activities in the nation’s capital city, and particularly expressed displeasure and anger at the needless deaths from the protests that had turned violent.

The indigenes’ position is contained in a letter signed by Yusuf Yunusa, the Buhu Brukunu FCT, and addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu.

They said that the FCT indigenous people were getting frustrated and losing their patience.

“Our farm products are getting spoilt due to these blockages. People living on daily earnings are being starved because they can no longer reach the means of sustenance.”

The letter said that the activities of the protesters had shut down businesses, adding that workers and students were spending countless hours in traffic caused by the blockages.

“We do not want this continued occupation of the roads. We reject these continued protests, particularly the dimension they have assumed.

“The laws that make these protests lawful also said that the right of one person ends where the right of another begins.

“When the protest started, members of the Abuja community gave it our support because it was a genuine cause for the abolition of SARS, a unit of the Police that had begun to commit illegal activities against Nigerians.

“The government kept its word and listened to the protesters.

“It is, however, unfortunate that even after these requests have been granted, the protesters have refused to return to their businesses and work.

“The freedom of assembly is not a permission to deny others their freedom of movement.

“That infringement should not be tolerated or accepted by the government or its law enforcement institutions,” he said.

The letter called on the Federal Government to end the protests so as to avoid a descend to anarchy.

“If the protesters must continue with the exercise of their rights, they must do so in such a way that recognises and upholds the right of movement of other FCT residents,” the letter stated. (NAN)