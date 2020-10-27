EndSARS: Etsu Nupe urges youths to be patient with FG

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged Nigerian youths to be patient with the Federal Government as their demands were being implemented by the government. Abubakar made the call while commenting on the prevailing security situation arising from the #EndSARS protest in the country in Bida on Tuesday. According to the monarch who is also the Chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, the initiators of the protests had good intentions, but it was eventually hijacked by the enemies of peace. He admonished them not to allow egocentric, unpatriotic and disgruntled elements to use their initially peaceful protest to destablise the country.

“People are free to protest; it is their democratic right but it should be a peaceful protest,”he said. “They should not have allowed people with ulterior motives to hijack the protests. We do not have any other country than Nigeria,”he said. The Etsu Nupe urged youths to channel their energies towards positive things for the common good of the country. The traditional ruler appealed to the youths to remain calm, law-abiding and give peace a chance, while government work out modalities for a way forward. “Government cannot make progress in an atmosphere of rancour, please give peace a chance. “I urge our youths to please leave the streets, sheathe their swords and monitor the responses from the government,”he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt and proactive response to the protests, saying that he was confident the country will soon come out of the current challenges. Abubakar appealed to the adherents of the two major religions in the country, Islam and Christianity, to intensify fervent prayers for the return of permanent peace in Nigeria.

He maintained that, the current security challenges posed by the hoodlums that hijacked the good intention of the #EndSARS protesters would soon be overcome. The traditional ruler urged religious leaders in the country to offer prayers for the Almighty God to provide solutions to the problems plaguing the country. “Prayers by our clerics at this point in time will help our leaders and the security agents to overcome all these devilish acts that are bedeviling our country,”he said. (NAN)